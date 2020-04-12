The most famous tulip garden in the Netherlands is offering virtual tours during the pandemic — take a look

When the Keukenhof garden first opened in 1950, more than 236,000 visitors flocked to the Netherlands to admire the flowers.

Today, the 79-acre garden is still a major tourist destination (and hot spot for taking Instagram photos) from March to May, when over 7 million of the tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, orchids and other flowers bloom.

In 2019, more than 1.5 million people from 100 countries visited Keukenhof over the eight-week season. On the busiest day, the park welcomed 45,000 people. But this year, the world famous garden is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutch government put social distancing measures in place beginning on March 14 and canceled all events until June 1.