Stocks in Japan set to trade lower; OPEC and allies finalize record production cut

Stocks in Japan were set to decline at the open on Monday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies reached an agreement on a record oil production cut.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,440, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,320. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,498.50.

Markets in Hong Kong and Australia are closed on Monday for Easter Monday.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose in the morning of Asian hours. International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 1.11% to $31.83 per barrel. U.S. crude futures added 1.27% to $23.05 per barrel.

The moves came after OPEC and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, finalized an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day. That's the single largest output cut in history.

Developments surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic are also likely to continue weighing on investor sentiment, with more than 1.8 million confirmed cases globally while at least 112,241 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.