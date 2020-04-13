OPEC+ deal saved 'more than 2 million' jobs in the US, says Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief

The OPEC+ deal that's supporting oil prices could save millions of U.S. jobs, according to the chief executive of Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF.

After days of discussion, OPEC and its allies reached an agreement on Sunday to cut production by a record 9.7 million barrels per day. It will be in effect from May 1 to the end of June, following which restrictions will be loosened.

The alliance will also meet on June 10 to reassess the situation.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was involved in the negotiations, said in a tweet that the deal "will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States."

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said Trump was "modest" in saying that.

"We believe that more than 2 million jobs in the U.S. will be saved as a result of President Trump's leadership on this," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.

"The total number of jobs in the U.S. oil and gas industry is 10 million. But if you count ... other industries affected by this, you're talking about huge job numbers," he said, adding that Russian jobs will also be saved.

America's shale patch was seen to be vulnerable when oil prices went into a free fall amid the Russia-Saudi Arabia price war, which was triggered in early March, when Moscow refused to approve a proposal to cut production. Riyadh, in response, offered discounts on oil and prepared to ramp up supply.

Analysts said Russia may have taken the action in order to target the U.S., which has higher production costs and struggles to break-even when prices are under $50 a barrel.