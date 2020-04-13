Take 5 minutes to sign up for a financial newsletter today

CNBC Make It is posting a new financial task to tackle each day for a month. These are all meant to be simple, time-sensitive activities to take your mind off of the news for a moment and, hopefully, put you on sturdier financial footing. This is day six of 30.

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to learn more about money at your own pace, financial newsletters offer invaluable insight, often for free. These missives serve as reminders to pay attention to your money in the months and years to come, and they're sent directly to your email inbox.

Today, take five minutes to find and sign up for at least one personal finance newsletter. It could be the newsletter from your favorite website, author or news publication. If you aren't sure where to start, here are a few to look into:

CNBC Make It

CNBC Make It offers a daily newsletter of the site's best stories and a weekly email for professional women, both filled with career and money advice.

Ellevest

The roboadvisor's triweekly newsletter is filled with investing tips, savings advice and feminist money moves. While the newsletter does advertise the company's investing services, the advice and insight are worth the subscription.

Humble Dollar

The Humble Dollar was founded by former Wall Street Journal personal finance columnist Jonathan Clements, and is primarily geared toward retirement investors. Still, young people early in their money journeys can learn from the weekly missives, which tackle the big money issues of the day.

Frugalwoods

This newsletter, produced by an early retiree, is perfect for the person looking for inspiration to save more and be more mindful with their spending. Her twice-yearly Uber Frugal Months help you save as much as possible with daily challenges and goals.

The Behavior Gap

The Behavior Gap is a weekly newsletter from Carl Richards, a certified financial planner who also wrote the Sketch Guy column for the New York Times. His sketches are simple but stick with you, illustrating sometimes complex financial concepts in a single graph.

Your Money

Finally, the New York Times' Your Money newsletter delivers tips on everything from retirement to shopping for auto insurance each week. You may need a New York Times subscription to read all of the articles, though the newsletter itself is free.

