Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, during a news conference in Washington, March 3, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The Federal Reserve's decision to possibly buy exchange-traded funds of high-yield bonds could give a much needed boost to companies with high debt levels, according to a new note from Jefferies.

"The Fed continues to fire their bazooka and this time it landed in a place that certainly needed help," the note said. "The high-yield market has been hammered along with those stocks that have higher leverage ratios but this all changed on Thursday."