Seven saving habits for the coronavirus quarantine that should carry you for the rest of the year

We are still shopping.

But we're shopping differently. Walmart is selling more tops and fewer pants. Jigsaw puzzles are having a moment. Streaming subscription services are offering longer free periods, and demand is sky-high.

In the beginning, people were also panic-buying groceries to be sure they were stocked up.

"Now that the normal activities that people used to spend money on are shut down, they are turning to other avenues of spending," said Sarah Wilson, a personal finance blogger and YouTuber in College Station, Texas. And some might not be the best use of cash in the long run.

Preparing for an emergency that doesn't seem to have an end date can be tricky. "Anything can happen with any of our jobs," Wilson said.

But you'll never go wrong by building up cash, and the way to do that is to change your spending habits.

Remember, these savings hacks don't have to be permanent. You can always go back and turn on a subscription you ditched when life becomes more normal. For now, you will likely welcome the extra cash.

"This is a great time to set the foundation" for more intentional spending, said Jessica Byrne, a personal finance blogger who lives near Albany, New York.

"When things start to return to normal, having that little cash cushion could be very motivating when you see how much you've saved in a short period of time," she said.

Try these seven cost-cutting measures, then use them in good times to build up your emergency fund.

1. Ditch subscription boxes. You might feel you need a treat, but the short-term joy of opening a surprise box won't match the mental security of having enough cash to cover your bills.

"I'm not a fan of subscription boxes," Wilson said. "You're purchasing something you haven't chosen — someone else has chosen it with the mass market in mind."

Most of the items — makeup, hair masks, picnic sets, stationery folders — are unnecessary. "No one's wearing makeup now," Wilson said.