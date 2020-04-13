Watch live: Coronavirus task force holds briefing as first wave of stimulus relief checks go out

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Members of the coronavirus task force are expected to hold a press briefing Monday, in what has become a daily affair, amid signs that the curve is flattening in some hard-hit areas.

Members of President Donald Trump's own party have been critical of Trump's rambling performance during the press briefings, suggesting he needs to rein them in. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, for example, said Trump "sometimes drowns out his own message."

For weeks, government officials across the federal, state and local levels have been responding to the outbreak, issuing financial aid and guidance on dealing with the spread.

The first wave of stimulus relief checks were deposited into some Americans' bank accounts over the weekend, according to the IRS. Millions more can expect to receive theirs in the coming weeks as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed to aid Americans suffering financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But still, there are signs of more damage to come. A study from last week found that the coronavirus could put between 420 million and 580 million more people, or 8% of the global population, in poverty.

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday confirmed that Trump would not fire the popular Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Rumors that he could be ousted circulated after the president retweeted a post in support of firing Fauci, who has been a key task force member.

Task force members include Fauci; Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar; Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, among others.

The coronavirus has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 1.8 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 117,569 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 560,800 cases in the United States and at least 22,861 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.