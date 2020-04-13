Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 190,200 and killed at least 9,385 across the state as of Monday morning.

On Saturday, Cuomo said coronavirus hospitalizations in the state seem to be hitting a plateau. He said the number of deaths in the state also seem to be stabilizing, although "at a horrific rate." New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced over the weekend that the city's public schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year, but Cuomo said that decision was de Blasio's "opinion" and said that no decision had been made.

On Friday, Cuomo said the state recorded its first negative net change in intensive care admissions since the coronavirus crisis began. He said the state is "flattening the curve" and performing better than some models which showed the health care system being overwhelmed.

The coronavirus has infected more than 557,590 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 22,109, now the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.8 million people and has killed at least 114,979.

— CNBC's Megan Graham , Emma Newburger and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

