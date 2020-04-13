Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 61,800 people in the state as of Monday.

On Saturday, Murphy announced an executive order that would cut capacity on all transit systems by half and asked all passengers to wear face coverings. He also extended an executive order requiring that anyone heading into restaurants and bars to pick up takeout orders must wear a mask.

"Right now for many of our essential workers, public transit is how they get to work and we need to protect them during that trip," Murphy said during a press briefing.

The coronavirus has infected more than 557,590 people and has killed at least 22,109 in the U.S., which now the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.8 million people and has killed at least 114,979.

