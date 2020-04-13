Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 104,400 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday, de Blasio announced that New York City public schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year. However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo later said the announcement was de Blasio's "opinion" and that he does not have the authority to make the decision alone.

New York state has reported more Covid-19 cases than any country outside the United States, but the outbreak has shown signs of peaking in recent days. New York state saw a negative net change in intensive care admissions last week for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Despite the appearance that the outbreak has peaked, de Blasio warned last week that social distancing restrictions may need to be tightened and extended until June to contain and prevent the coronavirus outbreak from resurging.

"Unfortunately, restrictions may have to go up, meaning if things really get worse, we might have to tighten up further," de Blasio said at a press conference last week. "It's not what I envision today. It's not what any of us want. But the truth is the truth. I don't think anyone watching out there wants to be told pretty lies."

