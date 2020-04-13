Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected more than 1.8 million people and killed at least 115,000 across the globe.

WHO last week asked the United States and China for "honest leadership" on the coronavirus pandemic, warning global leaders against politicizing the Covid-19 outbreak "if you don't want to have many more body bags."

President Donald Trump has criticized the international agency's response to the outbreak, saying the WHO "really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong." He also threatened to withhold U.S. funding for the WHO.

Without unity, even more developed nations will face "more trouble and more crisis," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week. "No need to use COVID to score political points. No need. You have many other ways to prove yourselves."

