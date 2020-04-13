Watch the full interview with Mark Cuban on banks, the economy and the NBA

Mark Cuban, chairman and chief executive officer of Axs TV, speaks during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. SALT brings together investors, policy experts, politicians and business leaders to network and share ideas to unlock growth opportunities in finance, economics, entrepreneurship, public policy, technology and philanthropy.

Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban said Monday that the economy is at an "inflection point" and that struggles by banks and the Treasury Department to roll out payroll protection loans are leaving small businesses "out in the cold."

Cuban, appearing on CNBC's "Squawk Box," said banks are creating unnecessary hurdles for small businesses to access the loans, and in some cases he is reducing his equity stakes in "Shark Tank" companies so they can get loans faster.