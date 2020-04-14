Asia stocks set to trade higher as investors await China's March trade data

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Tuesday ahead of the release of Chinese trade data for March.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,100. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,043.40.

Shares in Australia were also set to open higher as they returned to trade following holidays on Friday and Monday. The SPI futures contract was at 5,442.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,387.30.

Meanwhile, China's trade data for March is set to be out on Tuesday morning. It will be watched by investors as the country returns to business following its lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has severely impacted economic activity.

Markets in India are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.