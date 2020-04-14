Bank of America survey shows highest cash positions since 9/11 attacks, demand for end to buybacks

Professional investors are heading for the sidelines while demanding that companies stop using their cash to buy back stocks and instead improve their balance sheets.

The Bank of America Global Fund Manager survey for April reflects the large level of caution seen in the markets since efforts to stop the coronavirus have shut down large portions of the world's economic activity and abruptly halted the longest bull market in U.S. history.

Among the most notable developments was the move to cash.

Managers reported average cash balances of 5.9%, up from 5.1% in the March survey just as the damage from the virus was beginning. That's the highest cash balance since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at BofA Global Research, said he interprets the move to cash as "peak pessimism" as equity allocation hits its lowest since March 2009, when the market bottomed and the 12-year bull market began.

At the same time, investors are looking for sharp changes in corporate cash use.

Just 5% want to see more share buybacks, the lowest level in 20 years, while 79% want to see improvement in company balance sheets, which is the highest level over the same period.