China's exports, imports fell in March but not as much as expected

China reported that its dollar-denominated exports and imports both fell from a year ago in March, but they were better than what economists had expected.

China's exports fell 6.6% in March from a year ago, while imports slipped 0.9% in the same month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports from China to fall 14% in March from a year ago, while imports were projected to fall 9.5% over the same period.

The country's March trade surplus was $19.9 billion, as compared with the $18.55 billion that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Earlier this year, China reported combined trade data for the months of January and February.

Over the two months, exports fell 17.2% from a year ago while imports fell 9.5% as the coronavirus outbreak put the brakes on the world's second largest economy.

While the outbreak appears to have abated in China recently, it remains a serious situation in the rest of the world. Global cases of Covid-19 hovered near 2 million on Tuesday.