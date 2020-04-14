Apple is gathering data from Apple Maps to show how well people are social distancing

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, at the 2019 DreamForce conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Nov. 19, 2019.

Apple on Tuesday launched a new tool that shows how well people are following social distancing guidelines. It gathers anonymous data from Apple Maps and works similarly to what Google is doing to show trends from Google Maps.

You can plug in a city, or a region, and see a graph of how much people are moving in that area. It's tailored specifically for healthcare professionals and the government, so that they can download information and see if people are staying indoors or are moving about more freely than recommended.

Apple says it generates the information for its new Covid-19 Mobility Tool by "counting the number of requests made to Apple Maps for directions."

Here's an example from the new tool, which shows a drop off in requests for driving, walking and transit directions in new York City since March: