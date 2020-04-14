When should coronavirus lockdowns be lifted? WHO offers advice on adapting to a 'new normal'

A Red Cross volunteeer delivers mask to commuters at Diagonal station on the first working day in Cataluña after Easter holidays and the reactivation of non-essential work activity in companies whose employees cannot telework during the coronavirus crisis, on April 14, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

The World Health Organization has identified six criteria for countries looking to slowly lift coronavirus lockdown measures, warning the way down from the peak of the outbreak is "much slower" than the way up.

A global public health crisis has meant countries around the world have effectively had to shut down, with many governments imposing draconian measures on the lives of billions of people.

The social and economic restrictions, which range from school closures to social distancing and bans on public gatherings, were brought in to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, nearly 2 million people had contracted Covid-19 worldwide, with 119,818 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Some European countries have laid out plans to emerge from lockdown as soon as this month after enduring several weeks of stringent social and economic restrictions.

The U.S., the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has signaled May 1 as a potential date for easing restrictive measures.