Goldman says downturn will be 4 times worse than housing crisis, then an 'unprecedented' recovery

General view outside San Diego Zoo as entertainment venues remain closed due to coronavirus on April 11, 2020 in San Diego, California. Daniel Knighton | Getty Images

The global economic hit likely will be rate four times worse than the financial crisis and the U.S. will see its highest unemployment rate since World War II, according to a Goldman Sachs forecast. With most of the world's developing economies on a near total shutdown to try to stop the coronavirus spread, Goldman sees a second quarter GDP decline of 11% from a year ago and 35% from the previous quarter on an annualized basis. In the U.S., the headline unemployment rate should hit 15% "and even this understates the severity of the situation" as many workers will be sidelined and not looking for jobs amid an anticipated reopening of the economy. That will accompany a GDP decline in the U.S. of 11% from a year ago and 34% on a quarterly basis, both numbers also considerably worse than anything seen during the financial crisis in 2008.

However, those numbers only tell part of the story, and financial markets of late have been taking a rosier view. Stocks are well off their lows from when fear over the virus peaked, and Wall Street seems to be pricing in a more optimistic scenario. "The initial improvement [in outlook] was mostly policy-driven, but the greater optimism of the past week seems to be at least partly related to the virus itself," Jan Hatzius, Goldman's chief economist, said in a note, adding that "the number of new active cases looks to be peaking globally, projections of cumulative fatalities and peak healthcare usage are coming down, and even actual new hospitalizations in hard-hit New York City have fallen sharply."

Looking for a restart