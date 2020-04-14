Joe Biden is accused of sexual assault as he heads toward election fight with Trump

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the crowd during a South Carolina campaign launch party on February 11, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina.

As former Vice President Joe Biden enjoys big new presidential campaign endorsements from a political rival and his popular old boss, he also is facing an accusation by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago.

The woman, Tara Reade ,recently told Washington, D.C., police in an official complaint that Biden, in whose Senate office she was then serving as an aide, used his fingers to penetrate her after she took him a gym bag some time in the spring of 1993.

Reade first made her claims in a podcast last month.

Biden's campaign strongly denies Reade's accusation, telling NBC News that it "absolutely did not happen."

Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told NBC in a statement, "He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully."

"Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue," Bedinfield said.

The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Reade's accusation against Biden has gained attention at a time when the former longtime senator from Delaware was preparing to fully pivot to face President Donald Trump in the election this fall.

Trump, a Republican, won the White House in 2016 despite the bombshell disclosure of an old "Access Hollywood" tape that revealed how he had bragged about groping women's genitals without their consent. The tape came to light weeks before the election.

Trump has been publicly accused of sexually groping and harassing multiple women, and one accuser, the writer E. Jean Carroll, claims in a civil defamation lawsuit that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations against him.

Biden this week locked up a key endorsement from what had been his last remaining rival for the 2020 Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. On Tuesday, Biden's former boss, ex-President Barack Obama formally endorsed him.