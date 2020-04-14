Joe Biden is accused of sexual assault as he heads toward election fight with Trump

As former Vice President Joe Biden enjoys big new presidential campaign endorsements from a political rival and his popular old boss, he also is facing an accusation by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago.
The woman, Tara Reade ,recently told Washington, D.C., police in an official complaint that Biden, in whose Senate office she was then serving as an aide, used his fingers to penetrate her after she took him a gym bag some time in the spring of 1993.
Reade first made her claims in a podcast last month.
Biden's campaign strongly denies Reade's accusation, telling NBC News that it "absolutely did not happen."
Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told NBC in a statement, "He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully."
"Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue," Bedinfield said.
The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.
Reade's accusation against Biden has gained attention at a time when the former longtime senator from Delaware was preparing to fully pivot to face President Donald Trump in the election this fall.
Trump, a Republican, won the White House in 2016 despite the bombshell disclosure of an old "Access Hollywood" tape that revealed how he had bragged about groping women's genitals without their consent. The tape came to light weeks before the election.
Trump has been publicly accused of sexually groping and harassing multiple women, and one accuser, the writer E. Jean Carroll, claims in a civil defamation lawsuit that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Trump has denied the allegations against him.
Biden this week locked up a key endorsement from what had been his last remaining rival for the 2020 Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. On Tuesday, Biden's former boss, ex-President Barack Obama formally endorsed him.
But last week, Reade filed a complaint with Washington, D.C., police that alleges she was assaulted sometime in between March 1 and May 31, 1993.
Reade has confirmed to NBC News that she is the person referred to as "Subject-1" in the report and that "Subject-2" refers to Biden.
NBC News reported that it had spoken to Reade multiple times in recent weeks, along with five other people who she said she had told in some way about her alleged assault by Biden.
One person, who asked that her name be withheld by NBC News, confirmed that "Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time," the news outlet reported.
A second person, who also spoke with NBC News on the condition of anonymity, said that Read had told her "in the mid-2000s that Biden had been inappropriate and touched her when she worked in his office but that she didn't detail the alleged assault."
Three other people named by Reade told NBC News they did not recall her telling them about the alleged act by Biden. They include Biden's former chief of staff, Ted Kaufmann, and Biden's longtime executive assistant, Marianne Baker.
Last year, Lucy Flores, a former Nevada legislator, said that Biden, during a rally for her 2014 campaign for lieutenant governor, "put his hand on my shoulder, get up very close to me from behind, lean in, smell my hair and the plant a kiss on the top of my head."
After Flores went public with her account, several other women told NBC News and other media outlets that they had been uncomfortable with Biden's close physical contact with them.
Biden last year said that during years of campaigning and in public life he had "offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort."
"And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately," Biden said.