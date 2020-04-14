NHL star PK Subban hosts hockey trivia show as season's return remains in limbo

New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban said that while he can't wait to return to the ice, he hopes that return includes fans. As professional sports leagues are weighing their options on when to return and what that return will look like, some have considered playing games without fans in the stands, something Subban said he opposes.

"In my opinion, we need fans. A big part of being a pro athlete is feeling the energy of the fans," Subban told CNBC in an interview Monday.

The 30-year-old hockey star said that health should be the number one priority right now.

"There are so many people out there suffering. It's very hard to think about hockey right now until those people get back on their feet," he said.

Subban is taking the time away from the game to focus on new opportunities like hosting "NHL Hat Trick Trivia," a new trivia show created by the NHL. With no live sports, leagues are coming up with innovative content to engage with fans.

"So far it's been really rewarding," Subban said. "It's just a challenge to step into something you don't traditionally do every day and try and excel at it."

"NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban" will air on NBCSN on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Subban said he's also keeping busy working on his various businesses and charitable efforts, "non-stop zoom calls," and daily workouts with his fiancée Lindsey Vonn.

The Canadian born hockey star says has seen first hand the hardship that coronavirus has brought but he is hoping to stay positive and inspire fans with his positive energy.

"It's definitely been an interesting time and experience, but I think we're going to all get better for it," he said.

Disclosure: NHL Hat Trick Trivia airs is on NBC Sports Network, a sister company of CNBC.