Photos: Essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis

Medical personnel are seen outside NYU Langone Health hospital as people applaud to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic on April 11, 2020 in New York City.

One of the key takeaways the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted is what we deem essential for our society to function under the most trying of circumstances.

The global health crisis has forced entire countries into lockdowns, enforcing stay-at-home orders and practicing social distancing measures in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Even our first responders — our nurses, doctors and EMTs — have never faced such challenges that this virus has produced. These essential workers risk their lives every day to help save as many lives as they can, often under overwhelming conditions such as a shortage of life-saving medical equipment and PPE. Essential workers also include police officers, firefighters and the National Guard who help maintain order amidst all the chaos.

Grocery store workers, food and gig workers, package and postal delivery workers, warehouse workers, CVS and Walgreen workers and so many others are risking getting sick to keep the country running.

"Not all heroes wear capes," Sen. Chuck Schumer said earlier this month while proposing a new "Heroes Fund" stimulus for essential workers. "Some wear masks, some wear scrubs. These Americans are the true heroes of this pandemic, and we need to make sure they're taken care of."

The following photos highlight some of our essential workers on the frontlines of this crisis.