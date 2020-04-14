Tesla shares pop after Credit Suisse upgrades stock, says company will increase electric car lead

A Tesla logo is pictured during the Brussels Motor Show on January 9, 2020 in Brussels . (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The coronavirus crisis will allow Tesla to increase its lead in the electric vehicle space as other automakers focus on recovering from the economic damage due to the shutdowns, said Credit Suisse.