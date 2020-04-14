Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 64,500 people in the state as of Tuesday.

On Monday, Murphy said the pace of new coronavirus infections in New Jersey is slowing even as the total number of cases rises, indicating that the state's efforts to contain the pandemic are "clearly working." He added that the slowing of the rate of infection is reason to continue with social distancing efforts.

"It's still rising, these cases are still rising," Murphy said. "We have got to hit that plateau and then aggressively bring it down back on the other side."

New Jersey is the second hardest-hit state in the U.S., following New York. Covid-19 has now infected more than 64,500 people in the state and killed at least 2,443 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Over the weekend, Murphy announced an executive order that would cut capacity on all transit systems by half and asked all passengers to wear face coverings. He also extended an executive order requiring that anyone heading into restaurants and bars to pick up takeout orders must wear a mask.

— CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.

