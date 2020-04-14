Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 196,140 across the state as of Tuesday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, Cuomo said the state appears to be controlling the spread of the outbreak and "the worst is over ... if we continue to be smart going forward." Cuomo announced Monday that governors from Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island will form a working group to coordinate plans to reopen parts of their states' economies once it's safe to do so.

"I'm not confident that the worst is over," Cuomo said at a press conference Monday. "The numbers suggest a plateauing, slight increase, but a plateauing which is what the experts have talked about. That's what the numbers say."

The coronavirus has infected more than 582,500 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 23,649, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.9 million people and has killed at least 120,914, according to JHU data.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.