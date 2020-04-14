Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Tuesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 106,700 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

New York state has confirmed almost 200,000 Covid-19 cases so far — more than any country outside the United States, but the outbreak has shown signs of peaking in recent days. On Monday, de Blasio said the city was having a "very good day" as the rate of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to fall.

De Blasio went on to emphasize the need for city residents to maintain virus mitigation efforts, saying New York needed to see further progress in minimizing the number of infected people.

"Every time you practice shelter-in-place, every time you practice social distancing you're reducing the spread of this disease," he said at a news briefing Monday. "We've got to see them all move down in unison over a prolonged period of time to be able to get to that next phase where we have low-level transmission, and then we can start on the path to a more normal life."

