Executives warn Trump that Americans need more coronavirus testing before returning to work, shopping, eating out

Although showing no symptoms and being cautious, Keith Whiteing has the back of his nasal passage swabbed while being tested for the novel coronavirus at the Velocity Urgent Care April 15, 2020 in Woodbridge, Virginia.

A group of business executives warned President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the federal government "needed to dramatically increase" the availability of coronavirus testing before Americans would feel comfortable returning to their normal lives, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the situation, said Trump held a conference call with about three dozen financial, food and beverage, hospitality and retail industry executives who are part of a new task force that will advise him on reopening the country.

It was the first of four planned calls involving task force members.

"The people involved in the first call ... described current testing levels in the U.S. as inadequate to effectively reopen the economy," the Journal reported.

The participants reportedly told the president that Americans needed to see much more testing for Covid-19 before they "would be confident enough to return to work, eat at restaurants or shop in retail establishments."

The newspaper also said that during the hour-long call Trump called "on participants who largely praised the president and his administration."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, echoing advice from many health experts, said Wednesday that there needs to be widespread testing for the coronavirus, coupled with the tracing of people who have been in contact with infected people, before life could return to close to normal in the absence of a vaccine for the virus.

Cuomo called on the federal government to play a lead role in expanding testing.