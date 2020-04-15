Schumer, Pelosi staff to discuss next coronavirus relief bill with Treasury on Wednesday

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at Corona Plaza in Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City.

Staffers for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with the Treasury Department on Wednesday to discuss the Democrats' push to pass additional coronavirus relief legislation.

The new round of working-level negotiations between Democrats and members of the Trump administration indicates a potential thaw in the ongoing stalemate over emergency funding.

It also reflects a desire on both sides to keep the government's fiscal spigot open and pouring money into the economy, which has been devastated by the disease and the strict policies imposed to slow its spread.

Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday morning about the "interim" relief package, a spokesman for the Senate leader's office told CNBC.

Two sources confirmed that staff members for Schumer and Pelosi, D-Calif., will meet with Treasury officials later Wednesday.

Last week, Pelosi and Schumer called for Congress to pass a bill that would include at least $500 billion in relief for small businesses, hospitals, states and food assistance programs.

Those funds would put $125 billion toward small businesses, another $125 billion for community-based lenders and Small Business Administration loans, $100 billion to bolster hospitals and community health centers and $150 billion for state and local governments.

It is unclear whether Democrats are still pushing for all of those provisions as part of an interim bill. The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the talks.

Their proposal followed a $2 trillion emergency spending package, known as the CARES Act, that President Donald Trump signed in late March to blunt the economic destruction of the Covid-19 pandemic for individuals and businesses.

States are trying to contain the spread of the disease by enforcing strict social distancing measures, such as closing nonessential businesses and issuing statewide stay-at-home orders. While governors say their efforts are paying off, the measures have prompted an unprecedented spike in unemployment and a massive market rout.

Both Republicans and Democrats seek to add funds to the $350 billion "Paycheck Protection Program" included in the act to help small businesses keep their employees on the payroll.

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to rush another $250 billion in funding for the program through his chamber by a unanimous vote. Republicans then rejected the Democratic proposal outlined by Pelosi and Schumer.