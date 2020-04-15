Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden shake hands as they arrive onstage for the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden for president on Wednesday morning.

The Massachusetts Democrat, a one-time presidential primary rival of the former vice president, made the announcement online. In a video, Warren highlighted Biden's work during the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis and his efforts to soothe her state's largest city after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing — casting him as a crisis manager as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the country.

"He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods," Warren said in the more than three-minute video. "And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American. And that's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States."

Her support for Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, comes a day after former President Barack Obama endorsed him. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent and Biden's final primary opponent, supported Biden on Monday only a few days after he dropped out of the race.

With Warren's support, all of the serious contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination have backed Biden.

The senator, who built her campaign around a steep wealth tax, breaking up large companies and transitioning to "Medicare for All," has views that at times clash with Biden's. When Biden first entered the presidential race, Warren — a fierce advocate for consumer protection and stricter bank regulations — criticized him over his support in the Senate for a 2005 bankruptcy bill that she opposed.

Since Warren left the race last month, Biden has tried to win over her supporters by adopting some of her policies. He backed her plan to change bankruptcy rules, including by allowing people to shed student loans during a bankruptcy process in a similar way to other debts.

He also called to forgive $10,000 per person in federal student loan debt during the coronavirus outbreak, a plan put forward by Warren and other Democratic senators.

In the endorsement video, Warren acknowledged her differences with Biden. She said she had no Democratic primary opponents "I've agreed with 100% of the time over the years." But she added that Biden will "always tell you where he stands" and "listen."

"And he's shown throughout this campaign that when you come up with new facts or a good argument, he's not too afraid or too proud to be persuaded," Warren said.

Biden is the last Democrat standing in the presidential primary, but it is unclear when he will become the nominee. He has amassed 1,288 pledged delegates — about two-thirds of what he needs to become his party's standard bearer, according to NBC News.

But since a slew of states pushed their primaries back to June, he will not hit the delegate threshold for weeks.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.