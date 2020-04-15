How to be safe when you're breathing heavy while running or walking outside amid coronavirus pandemic

Taking a walk or going for a run outdoors during the Covid-19 pandemic can be a saving grace for your mental and physical health. But in a time when we're all supposed to stay inside, it might seem ironic that there are more people gathering in outdoor spaces to jog.

The chair of New York City Council health committee, Dr. Mark Levine, tweeted Saturday that running paths in Central Park and Riverside Park were overcrowded.

New York Times writer James Poniewozik tweeted in late March that he stopped running outdoors because it was too anxiety-inducing to wonder if he would be infected by others.

So can exercising outdoors unintentionally put you or those around you at risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19?

The answer is complicated.

Running and walking outside are some of the safest activities people can do right now, "assuming they follow the actual social distancing guidelines," Dr. Aaron E. Glatt, chairman of the department of medicine and hospital epidemiologist at Mount Sinai South Nassau tells CNBC Make It.

Covid-19 is believed to spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person who coughs, sneezes or talks. There's also new evidence that suggests that people who are asymptomatic can shed and spread the disease, although the exact mechanism isn't completely understood. For these reasons, it's important to maintain a social distance from other people and wear a cloth face covering when you're in public.

Generally speaking, germs dissipate very quickly outdoors, Glatt says, but that doesn't mean you can give up distancing and other Covid-19 prevention measures outdoors.

You'll probably have to temporarily change where and when you run amid the pandemic, Dr. Ravina Kullar, infectious disease researcher and expert with the Infectious Diseases Society of America, who is also an avid runner, tells CNBC Make It.

But "If you're running by yourself and you're running in an area where you're not encountering other people, it's very healthy," Glatt says.

Here's what you need to know about running, walking and exercising outdoors during Covid-19: