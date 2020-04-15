Chinese giants Huawei and Tencent join national group on blockchain after Xi's backing for the tech

China's major technology giants are among a group of organizations that have joined a national committee focused on creating standards for blockchain technology.

The move is part of major push by the world's second-largest economy to become a leader in the nascent space after President Xi Jinping last year urged the country to "seize the opportunities" presented by the technology.

E-commerce giant JD.com, telecommunications equipment maker Huawei, search firm Baidu, and Tencent, the owner of popular messaging app WeChat, are all part of the committee. Ant Financial, the affiliate of Alibaba which runs the Alipay mobile payments app, is also part of the group which counts a number of academics among its members.

The group has been named the "National Blockchain and Distributed Accounting Technology Standardization Technical Committee."

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which released the names of participating organizations, did not specify exactly what this committee would be doing. However, its name suggests it will be tasked with coming up with technical standards around blockchain and so-called distributed ledger technology (DLT).