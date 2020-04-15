In waters north of Scotland, one firm wants to set up a floating tidal power farm

This illustration depicts how the Orbital O2 turbine will look when in the water.

Located in waters off the north coast of Scotland, the archipelago of Orkney is known for its natural beauty, varied wildlife and long summer days.

It is also home to the European Marine Energy Centre, or EMEC. Set up in 2003, EMEC acts as a hub where wave and tidal energy developers can test and assess their technologies in the open sea.

If all goes to plan EMEC — which has received funding from a range of institutions, including the Scottish and U.K. governments and European Union — will soon be the site of a significant milestone for one tidal energy company.

At the end of March it was announced that Orbital Marine Power had signed up for a second berth at the center, a development that will enable it to eventually launch a 4 megawatt (MW) floating tidal turbine farm.

The business, which has offices in both Edinburgh and Orkney, is currently developing its O2 tidal turbine.

With a 72 meter long "floating superstructure" that's used to support two 1 MW turbines, the technology will, the company says, be able to generate enough electricity to meet the annual needs of 1,700 U.K. homes.

"Rather than our turbines being fixed to the seabed looking like a wind turbine, they are fixed to a floating platform which we can anchor in really fast flowing tidal streams," Andrew Scott, the CEO of Orbital Marine Power, told CNBC via email.

Orbital's first O2 turbine is due to be connected to the grid at EMEC by the end of this year and fully operational in 2021. It's estimated that the second turbine will be installed in 2022.