JPMorgan's market guru gives his latest forecast after calling the bottom

JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic said Wednesday on "Fast Money" that he thinks the next few weeks will see a limited re-opening of the United States economy and another move higher for stocks.
Kolanovic said in late March that some alternative data pointed to a faster peak for coronavirus cases and a rebound in stocks, and since then the market has erased a big chunk of its losses as some of the hardest-hit areas from the virus, such as New York, start to show encouraging signs of progress.