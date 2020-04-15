JPMorgan's market guru gives his latest forecast after calling the bottom

A woman walks in the rain outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, April 13, 2020.

JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic said Wednesday on "Fast Money" that he thinks the next few weeks will see a limited re-opening of the United States economy and another move higher for stocks.

Kolanovic said in late March that some alternative data pointed to a faster peak for coronavirus cases and a rebound in stocks, and since then the market has erased a big chunk of its losses as some of the hardest-hit areas from the virus, such as New York, start to show encouraging signs of progress.