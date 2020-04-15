NFL star J.J. Watt discovered this new hobby while self-quarantining (Hint: Bill Gates is also fan of the activity)

NFL star J.J. Watt is known for his versatility and unique ability to play either defensive end or defensive tackle for the Houston Texans.

But since self-quarantining with his wife and two dogs in Wisconsin, Watt has been perfecting a new talent, one also enjoyed by the likes of billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Watt has found comfort amid the Covid-19 pandemic in doing the dishes.

"Dishes are my new hobby," Watt said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday. "It's insane, man. I mean it never stops. I guess I never realized it before," he said.

"Dishes are me. Laundry is [my wife]," Watt said, referring to professional soccer player Kealia Ohai.