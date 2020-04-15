Tax Day is now 3 months away. Here are 3 tax savings opportunities

ljubaphoto

It's April 15, and while federal income tax returns don't have to be in today, there are still a few savings opportunities if you know where to look. In light of the coronavirus, the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS moved Tax Day to July 15, giving individuals 90 more days to file their 2019 returns and pay any taxes owed. That also means if you haven't filed your tax return yet, you have three more months to strategize on the best ways to save.

"Making contributions toward IRAs and health savings accounts is always a good suggestion," said Thomas Neuhoff, CPA at Henry & Peters in Tyler, Texas. "The deadline would normally be today, but now it's through July 15." Be aware that while the federal deadline has moved, you should check with your state to see whether due dates for state tax returns have changed. The American Institute of CPAs is maintaining a list of what states are doing here. Here are a few suggestions to consider as you pull together your 2019 tax return.

Boost retirement savings

If you're lucky enough to have a few extra dollars lying around, consider redirecting the funds toward your individual retirement account for the 2019 tax year – as long as you contribute by July 15. Savers can put away up to $6,000, plus $1,000 if they're 50 and over into an IRA. That's the total amount you can apply toward traditional and Roth IRAs for 2019. Depending on your adjusted gross income and whether you have a retirement plan at work, you can also take a tax deduction for your traditional IRA contribution. Remember, there are no deductions for Roth IRA contributions, but you can use the money tax free in retirement.

Ramp up health savings

For 2019, health savings accounts allow you to put away up to $3,500 if you have self-only coverage in a high-deductible health insurance plan. You can boost that amount to $7,000 if you have family coverage. Add another $1,000 if you're 55 and over. You have until July 15 to put this money into your HSA and have it count for last year. By putting money into an HSA, you save taxes in the present and future. Contributions are either pretax or tax-deductible, and they grow free of taxes in the account. Tap the money tax-free for qualified medical expenses.

Know your extenders

