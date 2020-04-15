Thai stock exchange president says new measures have reduced market volatility 'signficantly'

Volatility in Thai markets has fallen "significantly" since a series of measures were introduced last month, according to the president of the country's stock exchange, Pakorn Peetathawatchai.

The measures were introduced after global markets sold off as investors scrambled for safety from the economic threat of the global coronavirus pandemic.

As part of those adjustments, the Stock Exchange of Thailand revised circuit breaker trigger values were so that trading can be temporarily halted at an earlier stage. While these were initially part of a slate of temporary changes, the exchange announced Monday that the circuit breaker revisions would be permanent.

With these changes, "investors(s) have more time to digest the information especially during the (time) that there are a lot (of) uncertainty like now," Peetathawatchai told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Tuesday.

Previously, the temporary trading halts were triggered at the -10% and -20% levels, which Peetathawatchai said was "quite a big number." The Stock Exchange of Thailand revised those levels to -8%, -15% and -20%.

Other steps include changes to the ceiling and floor criteria, reducing the movement limits of stocks. The Stock Exchange of Thailand also announced that short-selling would temporarily only be allowed at prices higher than the last trading price. These new protocols are scheduled to last until June 30, but could be lifted earlier.

Into Tuesday's close, Thailand's benchmark SET Composite index had risen more than 22% from its 52-week closing low in March. Still, the index has shed about 20% so far in 2020.