Shoppers and pedestrians pass in front of a Foot Locker store on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

In a world of disappearing yield due to the cratering economy, investors are desperate to find stocks with dependable dividends.

But they have to be careful. Some of these yields are too good to be true. Here are the companies whose dividend payments are the most at risk, according to Morgan Stanley.