Trump critic and ex-GOP Rep. Justin Amash will decide soon whether he will run for president

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., is seen on the House steps of the Capitol before the House passed a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package by voice vote on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, paused his Congressional campaign in February to consider a third-party bid for president. He's getting close to making a decision, his campaign said Wednesday.

"In mid-February, Justin Amash paused active campaigning for his congressional seat to carefully consider a presidential run. He has been discussing the potential campaign with his family, his friends, his team, and others, and a decision can be expected soon," his campaign told CNBC in a statement.

Speculation heated up this week, when the Independent from Michigan tweeted on Monday that "Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option."

His tweet came in response to a quote from Trump stating, "When somebody's president of the United States, the authority is total, and that's the way it's gotta be."

Replying to a tweet urging him to be that other "option," Amash said he is weighing whether to run and will make a decision shortly.

"Thanks. I'm looking at it closely this week," he wrote.

Amash made a splash last summer when he came out in support of impeachment and decided to leave the Republican Party, saying he felt "disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it. The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions."

Since then, he's continued to position himself as a Trump critic, receiving heat from top GOP officials and from the president himself.

On Monday, he criticized the president for claiming that he has control over how states respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an extension of the rivalry between Amash and Trump, Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, said in June that he planned to campaign against him during the primary. There is little evidence that he has done so amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Amash will run as an independent, a libertarian, or as another third-party candidate if he decides to go for it.

It's unlikely that a third-party candidate would win the presidency. However, third-party candidates can swing elections in tight contests. Michigan is considered a swing state, with its 16 electoral college votes coveted by both Trump and the apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Amash's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.