A Pinterest banner hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, September 22, 2017

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Value investor Bill Nygren made several big moves after the market pullback, saying that he is focused on companies with excess cash.

The Oakmark Funds portfolio manager said on "Halftime Report" that several companies that investors may not think of as value stocks are attractive during the coronavirus crisis.