[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Members of the coronavirus task force are expected to hold a press briefing Wednesday amid signs that the curve is flattening in some hard-hit areas.

For weeks, government officials across the federal, state and local levels have been responding to the outbreak, issuing financial aid and guidance on dealing with the spread.

The first wave of stimulus relief checks were deposited into some Americans' bank accounts over the weekend, according to the IRS. Millions more can expect to receive theirs in the coming weeks as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed to aid Americans suffering financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Staffers for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expected to meet with the Treasury Department on Wednesday to discuss additional coronavirus relief legislation.

President Donald Trump has said he believes some states will be able to "reopen" their economies before the end of April by easing the social distancing restrictions. But California released a list of requirements that must be met before mitigation efforts can be moderated.

Social distancing efforts are apparently paying off in New York, which has the most confirmed cases in the country. The number of coronavirus deaths in the state have begun to level off.

To build on that progress, Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to issue an executive order requiring all people to wear a mask or face covering while in public.

Task force members include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar; Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, among others.

The outbreak has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 2 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 128,886 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 610,700 cases in the United States and at least 26,119 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.