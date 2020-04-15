Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 203,300 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said coronavirus deaths have started to level off at "a devastating level of pain and grief." The state has reported nearly 800 coronavirus deaths per day with the total surging past 10,800 people. Cuomo also said he would not engage in a fight with President Donald Trump as tensions escalated over who has the authority to reopen the U.S. economy.

"This is not time for politics, and it is no time to fight. I put my hand out in total partnership and cooperation with the president. If he wants a fight he's not going to get it from me. Period," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany.

The coronavirus has infected more than 609,900 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 26,000, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people and has killed at least 128,800, according to JHU data.

