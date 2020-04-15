Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 110,465 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, confirmed cases in New York state surpassed 200,000 — more than any country outside the United States — but the outbreak has shown signs of peaking in recent days. On Monday, de Blasio said the city was having a "very good day" as the rate of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to fall.

De Blasio announced Tuesday that the city will purchase 100,000 coronavirus test kits per week from a mix of local contractors and a Carmel, Indiana-based company as the city works to identify more Covid-19 cases. Broad testing will help health officials identify pockets of transmission as the city seeks to gradually lift social distancing restrictions that were implemented to curb the spread, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said.

"For the first time, we're going to have a truly reliable major supply of testing," de Blasio said Tuesday at a news conference. "The No. 1 one issue from day one has been testing."

