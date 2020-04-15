What it's like to be a delivery person during the coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus has upended all of our lives and routines, we've become reliant upon certain essential workers to help us stay as safe and healthy as possible. Of course this includes medical professionals, who can treat those who do fall ill.

But it also includes a class of workers many of us have previously taken for granted — delivery people, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay healthy by staying home.

Since the crisis, Americans are turning to delivery services more than ever before, and gig workers from Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Instacart, Postmates, Grubhub, Target's Shipt and Doordash are helping people fill their basic needs.

The current moment has brought longstanding concerns about protections for gig workers to the fore, and now discussion is swirling about what these companies ought to provide in a time of crisis. Watch the video to learn more.