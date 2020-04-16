Asia stocks slip as virus concerns weigh on sentiment; investors await Australia's jobs data

Stocks in Asia fell in Thursday morning trade as concerns over the scale of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.27% in early trade as shares of Fanuc declined 2.13%. The Topix index dropped 1.23%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.57%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.86% as shares of major banks such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac fell at least 2% each.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.5% lower.

Investors await the release of Australia's jobs data for March, set to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, which could provide clues to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country's economy.

Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a Thursday note that headlines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic "continue to paint a grim picture." Globally, more than 2 million people have been infected by the virus while at least 133,354 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.