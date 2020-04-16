Army launches 'shark tank' style competition for ventilator designs, successful ideas get $100,000

Students and instructors in the Medical Education and Training Campus Respiratory Therapist program practice safe distancing and wear face coverings while training with mechanical ventilators.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is offering an initial investment of $100,000 to innovators with plans to rapidly develop ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition will be carried out by the Army's acquisition unit under the expeditionary technology search program, dubbed "xTechSearch," which aims to fund small businesses with novel dual-use technology solutions.

This particular competition, however, will be open to any American business, regardless of size.

"We've directed the Army expeditionary technology search program to reach out to the innovation community to find a rapid ventilator production system to support field hospitals that are still requiring critical infrastructure such as generators and pressurized oxygen," explained Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy Thursday at the Pentagon.