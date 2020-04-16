Coronavirus live updates: Singapore reports record 447 new cases, global infections top 2 million

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2 million

8:11 am: Singapore reports record 447 new cases

Singapore's health ministry reported a record 447 new cases of Covid-19 infection as of April 15, noon local time. In the last three days, Singapore reported a sharp uptick in infection with 1,167 confirmed cases. Most of the new cases were linked to infection clusters in dormitories that house foreign workers. The people living in those dormitories are typically men from other Asian countries who carry out labor-intensive construction jobs in order to support their families back home.

Foreign workers are seen at the corridor of the S11 Dormitory at Punggol on April 6, 2020 in Singapore. S11 Dormitory is one of several dormitories in the city-state suffering from a Covid-19 outbreak. Suhaimi Abdullah | Getty Images

There have been 3,699 cases confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak; 652 patients have been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities and 10 people in Singapore have succumbed to the illness. — Saheli Roy Choudhury, Ted Kemp

8:06 am: Global coronavirus cases top 2 million

The total number of infections worldwide has risen to 2,056,055 and at least 134,178 people have died from the disease, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. Hopkins data showed the coronavirus has infected more than 636,300 patients in the United States. Spain, Italy, France, and Germany have each reported more than 134,000 cases each. Cases in the United Kingdom climbed to over 99,400, according to Hopkins, and more than 12,800 people have died. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

Italian Red Cross staff use a thermoscanner to check the body temperature of commuters arriving at Termini train station, during the Coronavirus emergency on April 9, 2020 in Rome, Italy. Antonio Masiello Getty Images

7:30 pm: LA mayor says large gatherings likely banned for the rest of the year

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday large gathering such as concerts and sporting events likely won't resume until 2021. "It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year," Garcetti said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "Until there's either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention, or herd immunity, the science is the science. He added that public health officials made clear it has "miles and miles to walk before we can be back in those environments." — Jennifer Elias

7:02 pm: Apple and Google have an ambitious plan to help officials track the virus

Rival tech giants Google and Apple have teamed up to create technology to help health officials trace who's been infected by Covid-19, and are building it directly into iOS and Android, the two operating systems that power almost 100% of the world's smartphones. It's a big announcement — not only is it an unusual example of two tech giants working together, but digital contact tracing is a technology that is being closely watched to see if it can help schools and businesses re-open when the Covid-19 epidemic slows down. It's a digital version of traditional contact tracing, a labor-intensive process in which public health officials contact everyone who might have been exposed to someone infected with Covid-19 to tell them to self-isolate or get tested. Contact tracing is a big part of mitigation efforts in Hong Kong and Taiwan, for example. —Kif Leswing

6:37 pm: Trump says US has 'passed the peak' of outbreak

President Donald Trump said the U.S. has "passed the peak" of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 632,000 people in America.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D.C., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Stefani Reynolds | CNP | Bloomberg via Getty Images