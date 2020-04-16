Some countries in the Middle East are using artificial intelligence to fight the coronavirus pandemic

View of an empty street amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Doha, capital of Qatar, on April 13, 2020.

Countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council are stepping up their use of artificial intelligence tools to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governments throughout the GCC — a group of countries in the Middle East that includes Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — have enacted some of world's strictest measures, including suspending passenger flights and imposing curfews on citizens to put brakes on the number of new cases of Covid-19 that currently total over 2 million (2,064,115) globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

But countries aren't restricting their efforts to simply imploring their residents to stay locked in and shutting down all but the most essential of businesses.

They are increasingly deploying sophisticated technology to ensure that movement is limited and social distancing is in place through the use of speed cameras, drones and robots.

By applying location-based contact tracing, governments can monitor those who have tested positive for coronavirus, and try to limit their exposure to the population.

AI's ability to crunch large amounts of data has allowed governments worldwide to collect information to try and stop the pandemic. Contact-tracing has allowed Hong Kong, China and Singapore to monitor cases.

While governments and companies grapple with what could be a controversial violation of privacy issues, many countries have found it to be the key to lifting lockdown measures.

In Bahrain, an application called 'BeAware' allows residents to track proximity to someone with Covid-19. The application uses location data to alert individuals in the event they approach an active case.

"BeAware registration is mandatory for those in quarantine, while non-quarantined cases may choose to register," Mohammed Ali AlQaed, chief executive of Information & eGovernment Authority in Bahrain told CNBC.

Bahrain has reported 1,671 cases according to Hopkins data, and was one of the first to begin easing restrictions, allowing some stores and malls to reopen.

AI can also help businesses work more efficiently throughout the pandemic.