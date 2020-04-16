Employers aren't rushing to let you tap your 401(k) amid coronavirus crisis

Don't count on being able to get emergency cash from your 401(k) account, even if a new law says you can. While the recently passed CARES Act included provisions to make it easier to access your retirement money penalty free for coronavirus-related reasons, it's up to employers whether to implement the legislative changes. And at last count, fewer than half are doing so — although many are still deciding, according to a recent survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America.

Hero Images | Getty Images

"I think it's likely we will see an increase in plans adopting the [provisions]," said Hattie Greenan, director of research for the group, noting that 44% are still evaluating the options to "make a determination as to what is in their participants' short- and long-term best interest." Additionally, the survey shows that about 16% of plans — primarily larger ones — have paused company matches to participants' accounts, and a small share have paused or reduced non-matching contributions (i.e., profit-sharing). The majority of plans (76.5%) are not contemplating making such changes, although that could change if economic conditions worsen and businesses need to reduce their financial obligations amid a cash crunch. "They are actively trying not to [suspend contributions], but their primary concern right now is keeping the company viable," Greenan said.

"If the current economic crisis continues, we will likely see an uptick in contribution suspensions as businesses, particularly small ones, make tough decisions for their employees," Greenan said. Meanwhile, the CARES act, signed into law by President Trump in late March, provides a couple of different ways to tap your 401(k) account if the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a financial hardship, assuming your plan allows it. The first option lets you take up to $100,000 or 100% of your balance (whichever is less) without the typical early withdrawal penalty for participants under age 59½. You get three years to either pay the taxes due on the distribution or to replace the money and not owe taxes on it.