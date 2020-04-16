What to watch: Dow set to bounce even as over 5.2 million more people filed for jobless claims

BY THE NUMBERS

Abbott Laboratories eported quarterly profit of 65 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Abbott withdrew its full-year guidance, citing uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Bank of New York Mellon (BK) beat estimates by 17 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share. Revenue topped estimates as well. Profits were up compared to a year ago, as market volatility boosted its fee revenue. The bank sharply boosted its provision for credit losses to $169 million compared to $7 million a year ago. Raymond James downgraded Square (SQ) stock to underperform from market perform, saying there is a disconnect between the recent outperformance of the stock and the underlying fundamentals of the business. Costco (COST) boosted its quarterly dividend by 7.7%, bucking the general trend in corporate America since the virus outbreak. The warehouse retailer has been benefiting from Americans stocking up on household staples. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) earned an adjusted 38 cents per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, beating estimates of 20 cents. Revenue also exceeded forecasts. However, same-store sales fell 5.6% for the quarter. Hertz Global (HTZ) is seeking help from the government to avoid bankruptcy, according to sources who spoke to the New York Post. The car rental giant is said to be facing a budget shortfall of up to $1.5 billion in the coming months. United Airlines (UAL) cut its May flight schedule by 90%, saying travel demand had essentially shrunk to zero. The airline also warned of possible job cuts. Jack In The Box (JACK) pulled its 2020 guidance as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said same-restaurant sales fell 17% for the final five weeks of the quarter that ended on April 12. It is also taking steps to help its franchisees, postponing some rent and fee payments that had been due this month.

