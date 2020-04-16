Japan makes coronavirus emergency nationwide as Abe plans cash payouts for all

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to include the entire country on Thursday and said the government was considering cash payouts for all in an effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak and cushion the economic downturn.

With more than 9,000 infections and nearly 200 deaths nationally, the government has declared an emergency in Tokyo and six areas including western Osaka, but other regions have sought to be added amid worries about the spreading virus.

While short of a lockdown, the state of emergency imposed for a month from April 7 gave authorities more power to push people to stay home and businesses to close. It has covered about 44% of the population up until now.

Abe said the emergency would be in place until May 6 and was aimed at reducing traffic during the Golden Week holiday season around the start of May.

"We absolutely need to avoid people moving across prefectures in order to prevent the spread of the virus going forward toward Golden Week," he said, in comments following a meeting with advisers.

Abe is under pressure to do more to control the virus amid perceptions his response has been too little, too late, denting his support among voters, and Japan Inc.

Japan faced a long battle and governors would need to tailor their response to local needs, Koji Wada, an expert advising policymakers, told Reuters.

"We are still on the brink of the COVID-19 war," added Wada, a professor at the capital's International University of Health and Welfare. "We are still just at the beginning."

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said officials were worried about the rapid spread of infections, which have increased 2.2 times between April 7 and Wednesday.

In particular, officials are worried that travelers during the holiday could carry the virus to places where infections have so far been low, Kato said.

Abe is due to hold a news conference at 6:00 p.m. JST (0900 GMT) on Friday.