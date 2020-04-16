East Asia outlook is 'quite good' relative to other regions slammed by coronavirus, JPMorgan says

A medical worker prepares to check the temperature of an AFP photojournalist before a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 16, 2020.

East Asia could do better than other parts of the world as the coronavirus pandemic leaves many major economies virtually frozen, according to David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Mangement.

"I think the overall outlook for East Asia is quite good relative to to other regions of the world … in economic terms and probably in market terms in the second half of 2020," Kelly told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Global economic activity has plummeted as authorities implement extensive social distancing measures and lockdowns to stem the spread of the disease. But Kelly said places such as South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong have a better chance of "escaping from Covid-19 than Europe and the U.S. does."

The strategist also said China, where the virus was first reported late last year, is likely to keep reopening its economy as it takes a different approach from the West.

"It may be that while the U.S. and Western countries will shy away from achieving some sort of herd immunity and wait for a vaccine, it could be that China may soldier on with reopening the economy even if there's some rise in the case load and they will sort of struggle to try and dampen down that growth but not abandon this reopening of the economy," Kelly said.

Investors have been closely watching data out of China, looking for insight on the magnitude of the disease's economic impact. The country is set to report its first-quarter GDP on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect China's GDP to have fallen 6.5% from last year, a sharp drop from the 6% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. That would also be the first quarterly decline since 1992, when China began reporting GDP, according to Reuters.